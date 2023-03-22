2 faculty members shot at East High School, police believe suspect no longer on scene

East High School was placed on a lockdown after a shooting involving faculty on Wednesday morning. Police officers and the Denver Fire Department rushed to the school before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Denver police tweeted that "two adult victims were located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene." Denver Public Schools confirmed that the two victims are faculty, not students.

There is a large police presence at the school, which is located at 1600 City Park Esplanade in downtown Denver near City Park. The school has more than 2,500 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.

UPDATE: EAST HS

The school confirmed that they are working on a controlled release for students once the Denver Police Department gives the green light. Parents can pick up their children at 17th and Esplanade. Students who drove to school will be escorted to their car and are free to go. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives.

Police tweeted they continue to investigate and are working to develop additional information.

The school initially confirmed there was a threat to the building and the public was urged to stay away from the area. The surrounding roads impacted include 17th Avenue, Josephine Street, Colfax Avenue, 16th Avenue and Detroit Street.

Denver Public Schools released this statement, "We are working with the Denver Police Department to ensure the safety and security of our students. Additional communications will be shared with students and families as we know more. We cannot provide further comments at this time."

Safety in Colorado schools is a topic of great concern especially at East High School since 16-year-old Luis Garcia was shot near Denver East High School and died weeks after the shooting.

According to Denver Public Schools, 10 guns have been confiscated from students in Denver schools between the start of the school year and February.

In September 2022, a threat forced all students and staff to evacuate. That threat was eventually determined to be unfounded.

