Operation Blue Santa donates hundreds of toys to Wheat Ridge children in need during

The community of Wheat Ridge is working together to make the holidays brighter for hundreds of children in need.

CBS

The Wheat Ridge Police Department partners with the Optimist Club each year for Operation Blue Santa. Wheat Ridge Optimist Club Co-President Mike Cunningham said the gifts can make a huge difference to families who are struggling.

"I've had kids that the only furniture in the house was a mattress in the family room. I've had fathers cry, and it's pretty touching," Cunningham said.

Officers collected presents at the Walmart in Lakeside and asked shoppers to make an extra purchase inside the store for a child in need. The presents were then wrapped and delivered to about 250 kids on Saturday.

CBS

Operation Blue Santa has been serving families in Wheat Ridge since the 1970s.