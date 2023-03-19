Aurora dentist taken into custody by homicide detectives after allegedly poisoning wife

A dentist out of Aurora has been taken into custody by homicide detectives for allegedly poisoning his wife.

Authorities say, James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested early Sunday morning by patrol officers and the Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit. He was booked around 2 a.m. into the county jail on charges of first-degree murder.

According to investigators, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., Craig drove his wife to a local hospital because she was complaining of severe headaches and dizziness.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, his wife's condition continued to deteriorate rapidly as she was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. She was then declared medically brain-dead a short time later.

Major Crimes Homicide Unit detectives launched an intensive investigation into the suspicious death as it was revealed the victim was poisoned and a first-degree warrant was issued for Craig. His wife was taken off life support.

"When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim's sudden illness and death," said Division Chief Mark Hildebrand. "It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit's hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim."

APD says the investigation remains ongoing as investigators encourage anyone with additional information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.