OmniSalud Health Insurance for undocumented Coloradans reaches 11,000 enrollments in just 2 days

Undocumented individuals and migrants who arrive in Colorado often come with little to nothing. A health care program for those undocumented and DACA recipients looks to provide affordable health insurance.

The Colorado Consumer Health Initiative and Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition are were happy to learn that the OmniSalud program, which allows low-income undocumented Coloradans and DACA recipients to enroll in affordable health insurance plans with financial assistance, reached 11,000 enrollments just 2 days after the start of open enrollment.

This rapid level of enrollment reaches the cap for enrolling in a Colorado Option plan with "SilverEnhanced Savings," financial assistance that was made available for the first-time last year. Many can still enroll through OmniSalud, but without the financial assistance that has been exhausted, putting coverage beyond affordability for thousands.

According to health officials, enrollment in the OmniSalud program exceeded expectations last year, hitting the cap for enrollments with financial assistance in just over a month, but hitting the cap in two days demonstrates how much need there is to expand funding for the program to be able to provide affordable coverage for more undocumented individuals.

"This program was able to open up 10,000 slots last year, 11,000 slots this year and that's because of the federal subsidy we are getting, but we need that subsidy to grow, and it will over time," said Lane-Arellano.

Inside the Ardas Family Medicine office in Aurora, Dr. PJ Parmar treats refugees, asylees and undocumented individuals.

"We serve people who are low income, and they mostly can get Medicaid unless they are undocumented," said Parmar.

According to Parmar, at least 5% to 10% of his patients are undocumented which they treat for free at his office, but it tends to incur costs.

"If they cannot get health care like this and they need health care they're going to the emergency room, which as we know there is a mandate to take care of them and care costs our taxpayers a hundred times more than if they come to us," said Parmar.

Prior to 2023, health insurance options for undocumented and DACA Coloradans were limited. Though programs like OmniSalud are now helping tend to that need.

According to the American Immigration Council, there are nearly 200,000 undocumented immigrants in Colorado. Serving 11,000 of those folks is just a small fraction of the population.

Raquel Lane-Arellano with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition says this is a win for both the state and those who need it.

"Undocumented Coloradans can only get emergency care right now, but allowing folks to have preventative care means they are less likely to get into crippling debt and those savings get passed down to the state and the federal government," said Lane-Arellano.

Through OmniSalud's Silver Enhanced Savings programs, those undocumented can get that financial assistance, making coverage affordable. Still, those in support of the program are calling for more investment into it.

"This begs the question of whether or not our state should invest more, but the fact that this filled up so quickly means there are thousands of families who would benefit from it if the state invested in this program more heavily," said Lane-Arellano.

To qualify for the program applicants, need to prove residency in Colorado.

Undocumented individuals wanting to enroll in health insurance plans can purchase full-price Colorado option plans through OmniSalud.

Generally, people with TPS can enroll through the regular Connect for Health Colorado Marketplace and access financial assistance for coverage.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 15, 2024 for plans beginning Feb. 1. For those that cannot afford the full-cost Colorado Option plans, they can still qualify for Emergency Medicaid for life or limb-threatening health events or access Hospital Discounted Care, which is provided to those with incomes up to 250% of the Federal Poverty Level regardless of insurance or documentation status.