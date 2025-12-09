"The Notebook" musical arrives in Denver for the holidays, meet the six cast members portraying Allie and Noah

For the first time ever, the classic love story of "The Notebook" is coming to life on stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The musical, which is on its first national tour, plays the Buell Theatre from Dec. 16 to 28.

The show follows the hit romance novel and movie, with a musical twist.

Ahead of its visit to Colorado, CBS News Colorado travelled to Memphis for an advanced preview. There, the six cast members who portray the two main characters sat down for an interview.

"It hasn't gotten old to me," said Ken Wulf Clark, the actor portraying "Middle Noah."

For those who have never read the book or watched the movie, The Notebook is about two teens who fell in love, Allie and Noah. However, life took them in their own directions over time. The tale follows their journeys from youth to their senior years.

In order to capture that timeline, the musical cast three men and three women to portray the different phases of each character's life. At times, all six cast members will be on stage, illustrating how, over the years, they are still one.

"It is such a unique and special performance to see yourself in three different spaces of life," said Kyle Mangol, the actor portraying "Young Noah."

Those on the tour said there are not many times when an actor can be standing next to someone who is also playing the same character, just with different life experiences.

"It is breathtaking, for me on stage, to look across and see two younger versions of yourself. And they are there to help, they are there to help in a moment of pain and distress," said Beau Gravitte, the actor who plays "Older Noah."

"It feels amazing to see him, to guide (older Noah) to completing his goal after we have already done it before," Mangold said

On stage, each Noah wears similar color schemes, as does each version of Allie.

"It helps the audience track who is who," Wulf Clark said.

"Noah wears lots of earth tones because he is very grounded and connected to earth and nature. And Allie is wearing blues, and you can connect that to the water that is constantly flowing and changing," said Chloe Cheers, the actress portraying "Young Allie."

While their ages and styles may change between each performer, the love the characters they are portraying shares remains constant.

"It genuinely feels like different ages of the same person choosing an outfit," Mangold said. "You watch the character grow through time, and you watch his outfits grow through time too."

The cast said this musical allows audiences to witness three unique love stories from three unique phases of life unfold on one stage in one performance.

"To see that rewarded in three different ways, the payoff is extraordinary," Wulf Clark said.

