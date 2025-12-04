First a book, then a hit movie: "The Notebook" coming to life as musical at the Denver Center

First adapted from a novel into a film, now "The Notebook" is the latest musical to come to life on stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The musical, which arrives in Colorado on Dec. 16, promises to be a great show for those looking to spend time at the theatre during the Christmas and holiday season.

The musical will make its first stop in Denver later this month, bringing the popular romance story to audiences at the DCPA.

CBS News Colorado traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, for an exclusive advanced preview of the production. There, the cast shared how they've come to love the tale from different experiences.

"This story has been a part of my life for a long time. First with the movie, then the book and now the musical," said Kyle Mangold, the actor who portrays "Young Noah" on the tour.

While Mangold and many others on the cast had already read the book and seen the movie coming into their roles, others have taken on the storyline blindly.

"I hadn't seen the movie when I auditioned for it," said Ken Wulf Clark, the actor who portrays "Middle Noah."

"I hadn't seen the movie. So, for me this is (my only version of) 'The Notebook,'" said Sharon Catherine Brown, the actress playing "Older Allie."

"I still haven't seen the movie," said Beau Gravitte, the actor cast as "Older Noah."

Whether you've seen or read the story before, or if the musical would be your first time ever experiencing the tale, the cast said this production will give you "The Notebook" in a way you've never experienced before.

"It is fun to draw these parallels (between the movie, book and musical). But what we do stands on its own," Wulf Clark said.

"It is brilliant writing, is what it is," Gravitte said.

The cast said they have loved seeing how the storyline stays true, even if there is music added and it is told in a different order than that which people may be used to.

"(The music) really elevates the story. We have the movie, which is so iconic. And then the book. To turn it into a musical, it is some of the best music I have ever heard in my life," said Chloe Cheers, the actress playing "Younger Allie."

If you haven't experienced the story of The Notebook before, it is a story about a boy named Noah and a girl named Allie. The duo meet in their teenage years and quickly fall in love. However, life takes them in different directions over time.

The tale follows their journey in the years to follow, from adulthood to their senior years.

"I think it is a story about the transcendent power of love through the ages, through the years," said Alysha Deslorieux, the actress portraying "Middle Allie."

Both Noah and Allie are played by three performers each. Each performer represents a different time of the life of the character.

"It would be very easy for this to be an emotionally manipulative script and score. But, it is honest," Wulf Clark said.

While the movie has widely become known as a fan-favorite for women, the cast and crew of The Notebook musical said their production makes the storyline perfect for all people of all ages.

"This is a myth, that men will not come to the show and feel emotion. It is a myth," Catherine Brown said.

"Do you love somebody? Come see the show. There is romantic love, there is young love, there is tender aged love," Wulf Clark said. "It is an extraordinary contemporary love story."

The Notebook plays the Buell Theatre Dec. 16 through Dec. 28. For more information on tickets visit denvercenter.org/tickets-events/the-notebook/.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.