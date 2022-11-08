It's not too late! Get your vote in before 7 p.m. Tuesday

There's still time to drop off your ballot before Election Day

There's still time to drop off your ballot before Election Day

There's still time to drop off your ballot before Election Day

A day before election day, ballots are already flooding into Colorado election centers. Election judges across Colorado are prepping those ballots to be counted. But if you're at home panicking because you didn't fill out your ballot or never registered, it's not too late!

"This morning our drop boxes were completely full, and we've had to do some extra rounds to pick up ballots," says Adams County Clerk Josh Zygielbaum.

Over one million ballots have already been returned statewide, and more are waiting in drop boxes.

"I just dropped off my ballot, I've been putting it off," says Denver resident Shawn Morris, "I had to get in gear and take care of it."

But if your ballot is still sitting on the kitchen table, it's not too late.

"Take it out, fill it out, drop it off, it's so easy," says Denver County Clerk Paul López.

You can return your ballot to any drop box in your county by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or you can vote in person. But it's too late to mail it.

"If you lost your ballot, if you damaged your ballot, dog ate it, spilled coffee on it, whatever, you can get a replacement ballot," López says.

If you need a new ballot or are not registered, you can stop by a voting center to register and then vote. You can also register online.

Election officials want the public to know that Colorado elections are safe and secure.

"Come in, see for yourself," Zygielbaum says. He urges people with questions to tour the county elections office. "You'll get a much better understanding of how it works and how secure it is."

Your ballot is verified and counted by trained bipartisan election judges.

"They are your neighbors, your family members, your friends, they're working on your behalf," says López.

With one day left, clerks urging those who haven't voted, to join their fellow Coloradans in making their voices heard

"It's something all Americans should be doing, it's a very small act to do for what we all get," says Denver resident John Barber, after voting Monday.

There are 43 drop boxes in Denver County and 28 in Adams County, you can find your nearest drop box or voting center on your county's website.