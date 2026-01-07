Northern Colorado city council votes on 2 homelessness issues after hours of public comment

The Loveland City Council in Northern Colorado voted on two items about homelessness in the city early Wednesday morning. The vote happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday after hours of public comment.

The Loveland City Council hears public comment on the city's two homelessness issues before a vote. CBS

The city council approved an ordinance reforming city policy around unauthorized camping. The city will no longer need to offer shelter before issuing citations to campers.

The city council also voted on purchasing a building to open a new shelter. Last fall, a group of people in Loveland protested the city's decision to dismantle an overnight shelter.

Protesters gathered outside the closed homeless shelter in Loveland. CBS

Public comment lasted for hours with mixed opinions.

"I don't understand why you just want to keep moving the problem. Whatever you are doing right now isn't working," said one Loveland resident.

"Showing a little support, I'm gonna get a lot of backlash. But when you're making the right decision, you gotta have a little bit of backlash from people you care about. So I would say yes to this location," said another resident at the meeting.

The ordinance to buy the building did pass in favor of opening the shelter.

