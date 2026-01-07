Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Northern Colorado city council votes on 2 homelessness issues after hours of public comment
The Loveland City Council in Northern Colorado voted on two items about homelessness in the city early Wednesday morning. The vote happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday after hours of public comment.
The city council approved an ordinance reforming city policy around unauthorized camping. The city will no longer need to offer shelter before issuing citations to campers.
The city council also voted on purchasing a building to open a new shelter. Last fall, a group of people in Loveland protested the city's decision to dismantle an overnight shelter.
