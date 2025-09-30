Crowds in Northern Colorado protest closing of Loveland's only overnight homeless shelter

Protesters gathered outside a closed homeless shelter in Northern Colorado on Tuesday morning. The City of Loveland will shut down the South Railroad facility later in the day.

Protesters gathered outside the closed homeless shelter in Loveland. CBS

The demonstrators carried signs that read "Keep this Shelter Open," "Help the Homeless," and "You Deserve A Safe Place to Live." They are protesting the closure of the city's only overnight shelter.

Loveland's mayor told CBS News Colorado that she plans to call a special counsel to discuss next steps.

"Closing the city's only overnight shelter with winter right around the corner actively puts human lives at risk," said Annie Kurtz, ACLU of Colorado senior staff attorney, in a statement to the city on Sept. 26. "Loveland leadership has an obligation to protect the health and safety of all residents, and it has all the authority it needs to do so."