Man arrested after attack at Northern Colorado tanning salon, facing attempted murder charges

A Northern Colorado man is facing multiple charges after police say he attacked two people inside a Loveland tanning salon.

The Loveland Police Department was called to Endless Summer Tanning on 1518 Madison Avenue just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police said 20-year-old Kyle Matthew Behrens walked into the business and attacked the 21-year-old employee with a hammer, striking her repeatedly in the head and causing serious injuries. As Behrens reportedly went to barricade the front entry, the employee escaped to a nearby room occupied by a customer.

The employee and customer managed to secure the door and call 911, but authorities say Behrens then used the hammer to break through and pulled out a knife, attacking them both. Officers arrived at the scene in the middle of this and arrested him.

Both the employee and customer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, and officials say they are recovering. LPD said that Behrens also received medical attention before he was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

He's facing multiple charges in connection with the attack, including two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree assault with a weapon, attempted first-degree assault with a weapon, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault.

Authorities said that Behrens is currently known to be transient and was formerly living in the Longmont area.