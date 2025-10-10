No charges against Colorado high school football coach after fight with player

Authorities announced that no charges will be filed after a Colorado high school football coach was ejected from a game following a scuffle with a player.

Valor Christian High School officials said an incident occurred involving one of their players and an assistant coach for the opposing team, Mountain Vista High School, last Friday.

Players from both sides began pushing and shoving after a Valor player made a hard tackle on a Mountain Vista player returning an interception, pushing them both out of bounds. The referee called a personal foul for the tackle and another on the coach for contact with a player. The coach was then ejected from the game.

Valor's Head of School, Bryan Ritz, released a statement with the school's response following the game.

"Coaches are entrusted with modeling integrity, discipline, and respect - values that are fundamental to high school athletics and to the safety of every student on the field," said Ritz. "From the video I have seen, the assistant coach's behavior is unacceptable. No coach or adult should ever put their hands on a student. Our community expects and deserves better from those entrusted with mentoring young people."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident, reviewing video of the event and interviewing witnesses. After conferring with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, authorities decided not to file criminal charges.