Colorado high school says assistant coach ejected from game following fight with player

A high school in the Denver metro area says that an assistant coach was ejected from a football game Friday night after an incident involving a student.

Officials with Valor Christian High School said an altercation occurred involving one of their players and an assistant coach for Mountain Vista High School.

"Coaches are entrusted with modeling integrity, discipline, and respect - values that are fundamental to high school athletics and to the safety of every student on the field," said Head of School Bryan Ritz. "From the video I have seen, the assistant coach's behavior is unacceptable. No coach or adult should ever put their hands on a student. Our community expects and deserves better from those entrusted with mentoring young people."

The school said it's aware that the fight is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Ritz said he's grateful for the swift action of game officials and that they're standing with the player and his family.

"Our top priority is, and will always be, the safety and well-being of our students. We trust that appropriate action will be taken once the full investigation is complete," he added.