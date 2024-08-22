New security checkpoint on the east side of Denver International Airport halfway complete

Denver International Airport is halfway through construction of its newest security checkpoint on the east side. The checkpoint will mirror the West Security Checkpoint, offering state-of-the-art technology to get passengers through TSA faster.

DIA's east side security under construction CBS

The pedestrian bridge between the east and west checkpoints is starting to take shape. Work is also ongoing on a special feature of the East Security Checkpoint -- once complete, passengers who have made it through the TSA security there will have the option to walk across the bridge to the A Concourse without having to take the underground train.

Also, in the East Security Checkpoint, flooring is going in and openings are in place for the second triple escalator and elevators to the train. The East Security Checkpoint is made to mirror the west. This will include 17 new screening lanes, automatic screening lanes that can accommodate three passengers at a time and passengers can leave their electronics in their bags.

The new TSA checkpoints are working to get passengers through in less than 15 minutes. This will make the passengers' experience quicker and better.

"Consistency is huge from an operational standpoint," said Michael Sheenan, the airport's Senior Vice President for Special Projects. "When things constantly change, that's where people don't pick up on it. Having the consistent operation and making this a standard process, looking forward, I'm hoping it will improve the learning curve and even help improve the efficiencies near the checkpoint even more."

The East Security Checkpoint at DIA CBS

Once the East Security Checkpoint is complete, the South Security Checkpoint will no longer exist. This works well as the west is gaining more traction since opening in February.

"More people are going through west every day with a lane less than what we have processing at the South Security Checkpoint," Aubrey Roth, Senior Manager for Terminal Operations.

The East Security Checkpoint is expected to be completed by late summer of next year, between August and September 2025.