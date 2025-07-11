New neuro-diverse affordable housing coming to one Denver metro area community: "An answer to prayer"

This week, one Denver metro area community announced a groundbreaking for a new 40-unit apartment complex that is planned to be affordable housing for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The groundbreaking for The Grove at Cottonwood is a long time coming for Broomfield families like the Ecks.

The Eck family Eck family

At three years old, Jennifer Eck was diagnosed with autism and has been working on her independent skills ever since.

Even when she was 18, her mom, Susanne Eck said, "She was 24/7 supervision. I mean, I would go across the street to get a cup of sugar and come right back."

But now, at 30 years old, after Jennifer had spent the last few decades working towards living on her own, that may become a reality.

"We fondly call it Jennifer's journey," Susanne Eck said.

That journey includes joining a special needs cheer team and graduating from an independent living skills program in New Mexico.

"She came back, and it's like, I want to live in an apartment like my brother. And it's like, great, but there's no place for you to go," Susanne Eck said.

The Grove at Cottonwood CBS

So the Ecks started sharing their concern with other parents, especially as they look towards retirement.

The toughest thing for a parent of a disabled child is what's going to happen when you pass on. And that's what kind of got things rolling," Jennifer's dad, Randy Eck, said.

Now, after years of meetings and working with Broomfield City Council, The Grove at Cottonwood— a new independent, neuro-diverse housing program is coming to the city.

Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta shared at the groundbreaking, "This is more than a construction project. It's a powerful expression of our values as a community. It is a declaration that everyone deserves a place to call home."

The 40 apartments are designed to be affordable based on income. Aiming to build a community for many who may be living on their own for the first time.

"This has been on our prayer list since, since we moved to Broomfield," Susanne Eck said.

And in the next few years, that prayer will become a reality, and Jennifer will be able to do a lot more than her chores at home on her own.

The groundbreaking of the Grove at Cottonwood in Broomfield. CBS

"It's just knowing that we've done our best for our child, and I also know that we're helping the whole community," Susanne Eck said.