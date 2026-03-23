New Highway 119 traffic pattern used to improve Northern Colorado trail

Longmont city officials are looking to improve the St. Vrain Greenway Trail.

Starting March 23 through late August, there will be traffic shifts on Colorado State Highway 119. Eastbound traffic will shift towards the right shoulder and westbound traffic will use the temporary lanes in the center of the road. The lanes will be divided by concrete barriers, with two lanes of traffic remaining open in each direction. The speed limit will drop to 45 mph.

CBS

Phase 13 will extend the St. Vrain Greenway Trail more than two miles northeast from the Sandstone Ranch Nature Area to the trail network at St. Vrain State Park. This link will eventually connect to the Weld Legacy Trail east of Interstate 25 in the town of Firestone. The St. Vrain Greenway is also part of the statewide Colorado Front Range Trail, which is planned to run from Wyoming to New Mexico.

Once completed, there will be two pedestrian bridges. One will be north of Highway 119, over St. Vrain Creek, and the other south of Highway 119, overlooking it. There will be a concrete underpass beneath the bridge to help pedestrians and bicyclists cross safely.

Other improvements include adding erosion-control measures to prevent soil from washing away, installing new fencing to guide trail users and protect nearby areas, and landscaping to revegetate areas affected by construction.

City of Longmont

The project is partially funded by the Denver Regional Council of Governments Multimodal Options Funds Transportation Improvement Program grant, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The city adopted the St. Vrain Greenway Master Plan East Corridor Update in 2001. The plan was developed with residents, consultants, and other stakeholders. It identified a trail route along the St. Vrain Creek corridor between Main Street and where St. Vrain Creek meets Boulder Creek.

Construction will go Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The traffic changes will be in effect until late August. Construction is slated to be completed by Spring 2027.