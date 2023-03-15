NBA hands down 8-game suspension to Ja Morant for firearm incident at Shotgun Willie's

The NBA announced that Memphis Grizzlies' guard Ja Morant has been suspended eight games without pay for detrimental to the league, according to multiple sources.

The NBA star took a leave of absence from the league and Memphis Grizzlies on March 4, following the incident at Shotgun Willie's, a strip club in the Clear Creek area, following a game against the Denver Nuggets.

CBS News Colorado's reporter Dillon Thomas confirmed the Grizzlies stayed in Denver after the nationally televised game.

In the video, which Morant posted on his Instagram account in the early hours of Saturday morning, the NBA star is seen dancing in a dark room with other men and women. Morant is heard singing along to the music while waving a firearm.

Instagram: @JaMorant

CBS News Colorado contacted a long-standing airline charter partner of the NBA seeking comment on their policies when it comes to firearms on charter flights.

The airline deferred most questions to the NBA. However, they confirmed that any passenger on a chartered flight still goes through TSA screenings and rules.

When asked to take a leave of absence from the league, Morant issued a statement on March 4 addressing the matter, saying:

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

On March 8, the Glendale Police Department launched an investigation into the incident. Following a brief investigation, the police department said it didn't have evidence of a crime and would not seek criminal charges.

The department issued a statement about the incident surrounding the NBA star saying:

"Through investigation, the GPD was able to determine the incident took place at Shotgun Willes, located in the City of Glendale, during the club's lawful operating hours. In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type. Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint.

The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located," the department's statement continued. "Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime. Under our justice system, all persons are presumed innocent until proven otherwise."

With the NBA announcing Morant's extended suspension for this incident, his timetable for returning to the team should be against the Orlando Magic on March 28.

The NBA says it has concluded its investigation on the incident.