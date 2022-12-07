Watch CBS News
Local News

Grand Jury indicts Black Hawk police officer Nathan Geerdes

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

nathan-geerdes-jeffco-booking-photo-copy.jpg
   Nathan Geerdes Jefferson County

A police officer from the mountain town of Black Hawk has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on five charges, and court records show Officer Nathan Geerdes is being held without bond.

Geerdes, who was a police officer in Edgewater prior to serving in Black Hawk, is being held on four sexual contact charges and one count of retaliation. Records show he was arrested Tuesday. Geerdes, 41, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

nathan-geerdes.jpg
CBS


Records show he began working in Black Hawk in May of 2022 and was a police sergeant in Edgewater before that. Court records show Geerdes is being held in connection with an incident that occurred in 2019. CBS News Colorado has contacted both the Black Hawk police chief and the Jefferson County District Attorney's office seeking more information.

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Brian Maass is a reporter at CBS News Colorado and a member of the Investigates team. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 8:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.