Grand Jury indicts Black Hawk police officer Nathan Geerdes

Nathan Geerdes Jefferson County

A police officer from the mountain town of Black Hawk has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on five charges, and court records show Officer Nathan Geerdes is being held without bond.

Geerdes, who was a police officer in Edgewater prior to serving in Black Hawk, is being held on four sexual contact charges and one count of retaliation. Records show he was arrested Tuesday. Geerdes, 41, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Records show he began working in Black Hawk in May of 2022 and was a police sergeant in Edgewater before that. Court records show Geerdes is being held in connection with an incident that occurred in 2019. CBS News Colorado has contacted both the Black Hawk police chief and the Jefferson County District Attorney's office seeking more information.