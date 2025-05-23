Multiple tornadoes slam NE Colorado along with tennis ball size hail

Tornadic storms and tennis ball sized-hail kicked off what may be a wild weekend of weather Friday evening. Multiple tornadoes slammed Logan and Washington counties as severe storms blew up across the plains. Eyewitness reports indicate 4 possibly 5 tornadoes across a 35 mile stretch from near Merino and Atwood down to Akron.

Possible tornado in Akron Sean Wheels

There was damage reported in Washington county. Two two silos and a few trees near the community of Messex. Near Fremont Butte power lines were knocked down near county road 40 and AA along with a home damaged near county road 47 and AA. No Injuries have been reported at this time.

In addition to the twisters, super large hail fell from the line of storms Friday afternoon. With a line of hail ranging from ping pong ball sized to tennis ball size across the same 35 mile stretch.

Viewers shared pictures of the tornadoes and hail.

Possible tornado in Atwood Paul Andrew

Bucket of large hail in Merino Kendra Hooton

Large hail in Sterling Kelby Hooton