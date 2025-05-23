Watch CBS News
Multiple tornadoes slam NE Colorado along with tennis ball size hail

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Tornadoes hit NE plains with severe storms possible for the Holiday weekend
Tornadoes hit NE plains with severe storms possible for the Holiday weekend 04:12

Tornadic storms and tennis ball sized-hail kicked off what may be a wild weekend of weather Friday evening. Multiple tornadoes slammed Logan and Washington counties as severe storms blew up across the plains. Eyewitness reports indicate 4 possibly 5 tornadoes across a 35 mile stretch from near Merino and Atwood down to Akron.

akron-tornado-courtesy-wheels-sean.jpg
Possible tornado in Akron Sean Wheels

There was damage reported in Washington county. Two two silos and a few trees near the community of Messex. Near Fremont Butte power lines were knocked down near county road 40 and AA along with a home damaged near county road 47 and AA. No Injuries have been reported at this time.

kcnc-2024.png

In addition to the twisters, super large hail fell from the line of storms Friday afternoon. With a line of hail ranging from ping pong ball sized to tennis ball size across the same 35 mile stretch.

kcnc-20242.png

Viewers shared pictures of the tornadoes and hail.

atwood-tornado-courtesy-paul-andrew.jpg
Possible tornado in Atwood Paul Andrew
merino-hail-courtesy-kendra-hooton.jpg
Bucket of large hail in Merino Kendra Hooton
sterling-hail-courtesy-kelby-hooton.jpg
Large hail in Sterling Kelby Hooton
Dave Aguilera

