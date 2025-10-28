Mounted patrol as crossing guards help Colorado kids get home safely from school
The Arapahoe Mounted Unit is helping Colorado children get home safely from school this year. The mounted patrol is part of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and this year, the horses have taken on a new role as crossing guards, according to a recent Facebook post.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Lt. Anselmi and his horse Benelli were featured in a recent post that showed them walking alongside parents and kids as they left Dakota Ridge Elementary School.
The sheriff's office said families loved being greeted by the new four-legged crossing guard.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office posted, "We're proud of our mounted patrol team for going the extra mile to protect our community."