Mounted patrol as crossing guards help Colorado kids get home safely from school

The Arapahoe Mounted Unit is helping Colorado children get home safely from school this year. The mounted patrol is part of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and this year, the horses have taken on a new role as crossing guards, according to a recent Facebook post.

The mounted patrol is part of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and this year, the horses have taken on a new role as crossing guards Arapahoe County

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Lt. Anselmi and his horse Benelli were featured in a recent post that showed them walking alongside parents and kids as they left Dakota Ridge Elementary School.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Lt. Anselmi and his horse, Benelli, work as crossing guards outside Dakota Ridge Elementary School. Arapahoe County

The sheriff's office said families loved being greeted by the new four-legged crossing guard.

The Arapahoe Mounted Unit patrols crosswalks outside Dakota Ridge Elementary School. Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office posted, "We're proud of our mounted patrol team for going the extra mile to protect our community."