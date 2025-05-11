Watch CBS News
Mother's Day warmth builds across Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

If you're planning to celebrate Mother's Day outdoors, the forecast couldn't be better. Highs across the Front Range and eastern plains are climbing into the low to mid-80s, with mostly sunny conditions. 

The mountains may see some afternoon isolated showers or weak thunderstorms. These storms won't last long but may bring gusty winds and brief rain, especially across areas like Park County. There's a small chance we could see a few showers across the Denver metro area late this afternoon and this evening. 

As we look ahead to Monday and Tuesday, the heat turns up another notch. Temperatures are expected to surge into the upper 80s across the lower elevations — nearly 15 degrees above normal for mid-May. And with humidity levels dropping into the teens and breezy conditions setting in, fire weather conditions may be a concerns.

We will see a pattern shift mid-week, with cooler temperatures and increased moisture across Colorado. Expect a return to more seasonable temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday, along with a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado.

