Mother of teen killed outside of Denver's Downtown Aquarium hoped for longer killer sentences

Two brothers found guilty of killing a 19-year-old outside of the Downtown Aquarium in Denver have been sentenced to serve decades in prison. But Dacien Salazar's mother was hoping for much longer sentences.

It's been more than two years since Roxanna Coca's world turned upside down. Her son, Dacien, was shot and killed outside of the Downtown Aquarium Feb. 14, 2024. This week, she stopped by the aquarium to tend to her son's memorial, and brought roses and his photo to be placed.

Roxanna Coca, mother of the late Dacien Salazar CBS

"I like to bring him red because it brings out his sweater and red also symbolizes Valentine's Day," Coca told CBS Colorado.

Salazar was visiting from Pueblo with his two friends that February day. When they were walking back to their vehicle, a car pulled up, and a person with a black mask began shooting. Salazar was the only person hit by the gunshots.

"They, all three, dropped to the ground. They all got up and started running again. My son fell to the ground -- never got back up," Coca explained.

Denver Police Department investigators determined Antonio Vasquez, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, fired the weapon that killed Dacien. Vasquez's brother, Jason Trujillo Jr., who was 17 at the time, drove the car. Both brothers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Several other charges, including first-degree murder, were dropped as a result.

Vasquez was sentenced to serve 40 years in state prison. Trujillo Jr. was sentenced to 20 years. In Colorado, the maximum sentence for second-degree murder is 48 years in prison.

"I was in shambles when I heard that this is a plea deal," Coca said. "I was going to have to accept. As time has passed, I feel more at peace with their sentencing time. But it was hard to know that they're going to get out and have the opportunity to have a life and do things that my son will never get to do."

Denver PD previously confirmed Salazar was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries. After the shooting, the now convicted killers took off southwest toward the REI store, and investigators worked to develop information about them.

Investigators believe Salazar was targeted. According to the arrest affidavit, one of Salazar's friends told police that Salazar, "had a lot of people that were after him." That person's name was redacted in a 10-page arrest report. One person interviewed by police also told a detective that they saw threats against Salazar on Facebook made by Trujillo and three other people, whose names were also redacted.

Coca believes her son was targeted for a crime he did not commit.

"It's very hurtful that they took my son without having any facts," Coca said.

While sentencing was a day Salazar's family was looking forward to, Coca believes the sentences were not long enough.

"I do believe that taking a life, especially intentionally, equals life in prison," Coca said. "So we definitely were hoping for life in prison for both of them. I don't feel justice will ever feel like it's justice taking a life. There's no sentencing that can be equivalent to that. We are happy that the justice system though, they did take this serious and gave the boys some charges and held them accountable."

Now, going to the aquarium is a reminder of what Roxanna Coca has lost.

"It hurts. It's sad," Coca expressed. "I just have the constant feeling of wishing he would have made it through his injuries so he could be here with us today."

Moving forward, Coca wants to continue to be her son's voice and continue fighting for him. She said he was funny, loving and had his whole life ahead of him.

"I want him to be remembered for his energy," Coca explained. "He was always singing, always dancing and always joking. It was the type of energy that brought people together, and I want him to be remembered for that. It's nice to honor him and let everyone know he was loved and is still loved today."