Victim in homicide outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver identified; police seeking suspect information

By Austen Erblat

The victim in a deadly shooting outside the Downtown Aquarium in Denver has been identified and now police are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter.

Police identified the 19-year-old victim as Dacien Salazar. He was shot on Feb. 14 outside the aquarium, located at 700 Water Street, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The initial call of a shooting came in around 3 p.m. that day, but around 7 p.m., police said Salazar had died.

2.jpg
Dacien Salazar   Denver Police Department

If anyone knows anything about the shooting, they're being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 6:23 PM MST

