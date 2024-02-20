Victim in homicide outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver identified; police seeking suspect information

Victim in homicide outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver identified

Victim in homicide outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver identified

Victim in homicide outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver identified

The victim in a deadly shooting outside the Downtown Aquarium in Denver has been identified and now police are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter.

Police identified the 19-year-old victim as Dacien Salazar. He was shot on Feb. 14 outside the aquarium, located at 700 Water Street, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

RELATED: 1 dead in shooting outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver

The initial call of a shooting came in around 3 p.m. that day, but around 7 p.m., police said Salazar had died.

Dacien Salazar Denver Police Department

If anyone knows anything about the shooting, they're being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.