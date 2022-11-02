Watch CBS News
Mollee Heeney identified as Alamosa police officer shot by juvenile suspect

The Alamosa police officer who was shot twice while responding to a fight last week has been identified. Officer Mollee Heeney was responding to a call of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa last Thursday afternoon. 

Heeney, 25, was shot twice by a juvenile suspect almost as soon as she arrived at the scene. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody. She has been with the department for two years.

Heeney was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center where she underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. 

The City of Alamosa provided a photo of Heeney with a group of officers.

A 41-year-old man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the same hospital for surgery and was listed in critical condition. 

