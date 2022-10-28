Alamosa officer shot by juvenile, in surgery

A juvenile suspect shot an Alamosa Police Department officer who responded to a disturbance call Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified officer was taken to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and was reportedly undergoing surgery when the city posted at 6:11 p.m. about the incident on Facebook.

Another man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was also in surgery at the same hospital, the city stated.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue at 4:10 p.m. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

Neither the injured officer or additional shooting victim were identified in the city's Facebook post, nor were their conditions listed.

Several neighboring law enforcement agencies are assisting APD in its investigation. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Division of Wildlife and 12th Judicial District Attorney have also responded.