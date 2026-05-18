Thankful for moisture, small water systems looking ahead in Colorado

The Colorado snow was nearly constant through the day in Nederland Monday. It was a second good dose within the past two weeks and people were glad to see it.

"It's almost nostalgic at this point, it's like we didn't have winter," said Kay O'Neil, owner of the small stained glass business, Rocky Mountain Art. She looked out the window.

"Look at that, it's just dancing out there. Big flat flakes."

There was a bit of glee in her voice.

"It's a little unfortunate because they already shut down the ski lodges. I'm sure the skiers are sitting there looking and it's like dang it!"

In town Barker Reservoir looks low. Typically down to accept spring runoff, large patches of rocky bottom are visible, what some in town think is more than usual.

Barker Reservoir CBS

"We're very lucky to be very close to the Continental Divide," explained Andrew Bliss by the spot where the town of 1,500 pulls its water from Middle Boulder Creek. It draws about 150,000 gallons on an average day. The water had a tinge of mud in it, a sign of spring runoff, explained Bliss. Through much of the year, especially in the winter, it's crystal clear.

"Very high quality water, we're able to treat it pretty easily," boasted Bliss, Nederland's utilities manager.

While the flowing creek is the town's supply, it is not alone in rights to the creek's water. In fact, some downstream water users have greater rights to the water. The town will divert some water to Barker Reservoir when it can to leave a supply there.

It's the town's current storage option. There is no line from Barker to the town as a supply. But when needed the town will draw more from the creek and water will be freed to flow downstream from the reservoir to replace it. Currently, the town has a two-year supply there. There's no crisis with the drought still on, but there's concern.

CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet interviews Nederland utilities manager Andrew Bliss. CBS

"It's something we're concerned about but because of the supply we have and the fact that we have a very conservation minded community we recommended to our board earlier this month for no water conservation at this time but it's something that we continue to closely monitor," Bliss said.

The town's Board of Trustees will get a proposal later this summer for its own water storage options in the form of a small reservoir.

But water systems right now are still concerned about the drought. For Nederland Middle Boulder Creek has never dried up, but with climate concern and unprecedented snowpack issues coming out of the winter there is a potential to consider.

"Our water resource engineer says there's no record of that but that's a concern," said Bliss.

Additionally, water systems have a lot of concern about fire.

"Not only drought but also wildfire upstream from town could lead to ash runoff into the creek. Luckily we have valves that could isolate from the creek as needed. But having some additional water resiliency is something that's the town's interested in," Bliss said of the reservoir idea.