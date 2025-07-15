Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Soliman appears in Colorado courtroom for first time since filing of murder charges

In a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the suspect in June's Boulder terror attack on Pearl Street made his first appearance in Colorado state court since murder charges were filed in the case. Mohamed Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a group of people marching for Israeli hostages, injuring more than a dozen of them and causing the eventual death of one of them. The defense however, quickly waived Solomon's right to the hearing.



Mohammed Soliman is seen in Boulder County Court on July 15, 2025. Boulder County

Increased security was visible in and around the Boulder County Courthouse during the scheduled hearing. Inside, nearly half of the courtroom was reserved for victims, loved ones and members of Run for Their Lives, the group that was attacked.

When Solomon walked in, reporters noticed him smiling at his defense attorneys. The court appearance came a little more than six weeks after the June 1 attack.

The motion to waive Solomon's rights to the preliminary hearing came as a surprise to victims and the district attorney's office. Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty told the court he had brought a Boulder police detective as a witness for the hearing.

"The detective was prepared to address the information and the evidence and provide sworn testimony about all the evidence we have supporting the charges that have been filed," Dougherty said.

But that testimony never happened, with the hearing wrapping up after the first motion from the defense. By waiving that right, all state charges will move forward to an arraignment without the need to prove probable cause.

If Solomon is found guilty the dozens of charges he faces, including first degree murder, come with a variety of sentences. The harshest punishment in state court would be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The charges also come alongside 12 federal hate crime charges.

"There's a federal prosecution and a state prosecution, both of which are underway, they're on parallel tracks, and we remain in good communication with our partners at the U.S. Attorney's Office," Dougherty said.

The defense is exploring the possibility of having Solomon attend court virtually in the future, but the district attorney says the victims want him to be in the courtroom.

"This was an incredibly tragic and traumatic incident for all the people who are present," Dougherty said. "This is a hard and serious case for them, and we're going to make sure we do everything we can to fight for justice."

Solomon's arraignment is set for Sept. 9, which comes just a few days after Solomon's federal trial is scheduled to begin.