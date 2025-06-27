Boulder, Colorado attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crime charges

The suspect in the Pearl Street attack in Boulder, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges on Friday morning. Mohamed Soliman is facing 12 counts of a hate crime in federal court.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is charged with the attack in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, 2025. Boulder Police Department

He is accused of using Molotov cocktails to attack members of the group participating in a Run For Their Lives event on June 1 as they walked to bring awareness to Israeli hostages held by the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas.

A total of 15 people were injured, as well as a dog, in the attack.

According to an indictment, Soliman brought a backpack weed sprayer filled with flammable liquid and a black plastic container filled with 18 glass bottles and jars full of flammable liquid, several with red rags stuffed through the top to act as a wick.

The 12 hate crime counts against Soliman include nine counts of violating 18 U.S.C. § 249, causing injury to a person because of the actual or perceived race, color, religion, or national origin. It also includes three counts of violating 18 U.S.C. § 844(h), using fire or explosives to commit a felony.

Crime scene tape remained on the part of Pearl Street where the attack happened in Boulder, Colorado. CBS

Soliman was previously indicted on June 2 for a related hate crime offense. He has also been charged with 118 state criminal charges, including 28 counts of attempted murder, in Boulder County Court.

The case is under investigation by the FBI and the Boulder Police Department. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado and the Civil Rights Division's Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.