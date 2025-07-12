Michigan ultrarunner who died during 100-mile Colorado race remembered as "superhero"

The death of a runner in Silverton during a 100-mile race is sending shockwaves through the running community. Elaine Stypula, 60, of Michigan, was running the Hardrock 100 -- a popular 102-mile endurance race in the southwest Colorado mountains. Three hours into the race, she collapsed.

It's still unclear exactly what happened, but Stypula collapsed around 9 a.m. Friday morning. She was pronounced deceased at 10:27 a.m.

Anthony Hanks, also from Michigan, met Stypula nearly 10 years ago when they came together with some other friends to help each other take their running to the next level.

"We began a journey exploring, basically, the outer limits beyond the marathon," said Hanks.

Their group, called the "Running Fit Ultramarathon Team," has had many adventures over the years.

"A lot of long runs on the local Potawatomi Trail here in Michigan. As well as Island Lake and a lot of the areas," said Hanks.

And they became more accomplished runners together. Especially Stypula, who got very good at the sport. Despite that, Hanks says running with her was always a good time.

An undated photo shows Elaine Stypula after having finished a race. Joshua Strahl

"She would completely get destroyed, as we all would out there on, on the course. And, you know, she would just be laughing and smiling the whole way," said Hanks.

He says her most recent goal was to finish the Hardrock 100. She started the race Friday morning but tragically died six miles into the course. At 9:02 am, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and the Silverton Medical Rescue Team got a call about a CPR in progress by the Hardrock 100 safety sweep team near Gold Lake on Little Giant Trail. It was Stypula who was pronounced dead an hour and a half later.

Hanks says he's stunned and it's a huge loss for him and the ultra-running family.

"Elaine was always very generous. You know, she just wanted to help everybody," said Hanks.

Anthony Hanks talks to CBS News Colorado via Zoom about his friend Elaine Stypula, who died while running the Hardrock 100, a 102-mile race in Silverton, Colorado, on Friday, July 11, 2025. CBS

And he says he'll never forget his friend who touched his life so deeply.

"Elaine represented a superhero to my two girls. She, just, was just a really lighthearted person that made big dreams seem possible," Hanks said. "Knowing somebody like her, it's just such a blessing."