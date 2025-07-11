Michigan ultrarunner collapses, dies during 100-mile Colorado footrace

An ultrarunner collapsed on a high mountain trail outside Silverton only three hours after the start of the Hardrock Hundred, a 102.5-mile endurance race in the southwest Colorado mountains.

Authorities were alerted to a runner's collapse at 9:02 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies, along with Silverton Medical Rescue personnel and a Flight For Life helicopter team responded to Gold Lake, a small body of water along the Little Giant Trail east of Silverton. Ground teams were able to drive within a quarter mile of the runner's location before hiking in.

They replaced race safety personnel who initiated CPR and began their own resuscitation efforts, Silverton Medical Rescue stated on a social media post.

A photo taken at sunrise Friday along the Little Giant Trail near Silverton. An ultrarunner from Michigan collapsed near Gold Lake three hours into the Hardrock Hundred and passed away. Howie Stern/Silverton Medical Rescue/Facebook

Sixty-year-old Michigan resident Elaine Stypula was pronounced deceased at 10:27 a.m.

"I want to extend my condolences to the family, friends and community of Elaine Stypula," said Keri Metzler, San Juan County Colorado Coroner's Office.

Hardrock Hundred

Competitors are given two days to complete the ultramarathon. The average finish time is 40 hours, race organizers described online. The race starts in Silverton and takes runners through Lake City, Ouray, Telluride, and Ophir before returning to Silverton. It also climbs thirteen major passes over 12,000 feet in elevation, with the highest point on the course being the 14,048 foot Handies Peak summit.

"The Hardrock 100 Endurance Race has been exceptional in organization and safety throughout the years and an excellent partner to our community," said Tyler George Director of the Silverton Medical Rescue.

Race organizers expressed their sadness Friday and promised to make grief counselors available "to any and all" in the community at the Silverton Gym.