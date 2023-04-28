Watch CBS News
Michael Giles chosen as sole finalist for Aurora Public Schools superintendent

At a school board meeting in Aurora on Thursday, Michael Giles was selected as the sole finalist for superintendent of Aurora Public Schools.

The three finalists included APS Chief Academic Officer Nia Campbell, Cherry Creek School District Assistant Superintendent Michael Giles and APS' former Chief Academic Officer Andre Wright.

aps-search.png
Graphic by CBS, photos courtesy of Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District

In December 2022, the school board nominated Mark Seglem as its finalist for interim superintendent. Seglem served as the chief of staff for Aurora Public Schools.

Exiting superintendent Rico Munn transitioned to a supportive role within APS until his contract expired. 

