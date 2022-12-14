Aurora Public Schools nominates interim superintendent after Rico Munn exits

Aurora Public Schools will soon have a new, temporary leader while the district looks to fill the role of superintendent. The APS school board voted to nominate Mark Seglem as its finalist for interim superintendent. Seglem currently serves as the Chief of Staff for Aurora Public Schools.

Exiting superintendent Rico Munn will transition to a supportive role within APS.

The board describes Seglem as having extensive leadership, management, and budget experience. He's said to be well-acquainted with current district partners and projects. The board says his leadership will provide the consistency and stability needed during the upcoming superintendent search process.

Seglem says he has no intention of applying for the permanent superintendent position.

A few district parents and students attended Munn's final board meeting Tuesday to express their appreciation for his service. They also made it clear during public comment that they're disappointed in how the district handled his departure.

Parents who spoke were upset about the lack of explanation on the decision they say could affect the stability of schools. Even students addressed the board, asking for transparency. The students who spoke told the board they want to be heard in the superintendent selection process, especially since they're the ones impacted.

The school board will hold a special meeting on Jan. 3, 2023 to finalize Seglem's interim status.