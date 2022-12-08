Aurora School Board Superintendent speaks about his separation from the board and 'how we maintain stability for our kids'

The Aurora School Board approved a transition plan to move from current Superintendent Rico Munn to the next boss.

Munn sat down with CBS News Colorado's Jeff Todd Wednesday.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work that our team did together and how that's really effected change for our kids and our community," he said.

Nine years ago, Rico Munn took over as superintendent of Aurora Public Schools for a district in disarray. In that time, the district says graduations increased from 52% to nearly 80%.

It's just part of a long list of accomplishments for Munn and the district.

"We've seen significant improvement in the overall academic achievement of our kids, significant increase in our graduation rate and decrese in our dropout rates and kids who engage with law enforcement," he said. "I think we have to start and end with whether our kids are successful."

There was a controversial decision to close two district elementary schools last spring.

One school board member said Tuesday night that trust and healing needed to return to the district.

"Once it was clear there was a conflicting vision between myself and the board, I wanted to put forward a process to make sure the conflict wasn't on adults but was on how we maintain stability for our kids," Munn said.

The board voted 4-3 to move on from Munn.

"We will speak with one voice. All of us together to insure a smooth transition, a successful transition," School Board Member Debbie Gerkin said. "Thank you so much for the work you have done for kids and families at aurora public schools."

"I know my vision of where the district needs to go and the work we need to do," Munn said. "I think prior to making a decision like this, I think the board has a clear sense of what its vision is and I look forward to hearing it."