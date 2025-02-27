Mexican fast food chain Del Taco suddenly closes Colorado locations

Del Taco, a popular Mexican fast food chain, suddenly closed all of its locations across Colorado on Thursday. According to Del Taco's website, orders are no longer being accepted at all 19 locations across the state.

A sign posted on the door of the East Colfax location reads:

"Dear valued guests,

This location is closed until further notice. Thank you for your patronage. We look forward to serving you again soon."

Numbers for the Colorado locations are no longer in service.

The Colorado locations include:

Aurora: 24023 E. Prospect Ave.

Aurora: 14400 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora

Aurora: 3465 N. Salida St., Aurora

Brighton: 570 E. Bromley Ln.

Castle Rock: 6383 Promenade Pkwy.

Centennial: 11155 E. Arapahoe Rd.

Colorado Springs: 8020 N. Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs: 1645 Space Center Dr.

Colorado Springs: 4310 N. Academy Blvd.

Commerce City: 18260 E. 104th Ave.

Denver: 8100 Northfield Blvd.

Englewood: 50 W. Belleview Ave.

Firestone: 11053 I-25 Frontage Rd.

Grand Junction: 2878 North Ave.

Greeley: 913 S. 23rd Ave.

Lakewood: 43 Union Blvd.

Lakewood: 5240 S. Wadsworth

Lone Tree: 7506 Parkway Dr.

Parker: 11147 Pikes Peak Dr.

Company executives recently told Restaurant Business that the chain's sales have been in decline. They reported the chain had negative same-store sales in each of the past four quarters.

CEO Darin Harris of Jack in the Box Inc., which owns both brands, announced his resignation earlier this week.

CBS Colorado is working to learn why the company decided to suddenly close locations in our state.