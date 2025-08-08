Meeker evacuation status downgraded to "ready" as Colorado's Lee Fire continues to burn

On Friday there was a sign of hope with the Lee Fire, the largest wildfire burning in the state of Colorado. The fire has burned more than 58,000 acres west of the town of Meeker and so far there's no containment on it.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, a sign was seen in Meeker sending a supportive message to fire crews battling Colorado wildfires including the Lee Fire. CBS

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office announced during the day that they have downgraded the evacuation status for Meeker. It had been on the "set" level (be prepared to leave), but now it is in the less urgent "ready" level.

Also, some people who were on evacuation orders around Meeker have been allowed back into their homes.

Roadblocks are in place in some areas to make sure only residents are being allowed into some of these areas. Residents are instructed to bring identification to the sheriff's office in Meeker at 355 4th Street if they are hoping to get past the roadblocks. Sheriff's officials will provide a card for access.

"Please remain aware and stay tuned to emergency alerts for any changes in conditions or status," the sheriff's office wrote in an official notice.

Earlier this week one Meeker resident put up a message in the town saying "THANK YOU FIRE CREWS. MEEKER STRONG." According to the U.S. Forest Service, 190 personnel are working on the Lee Fire.