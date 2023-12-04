Medina Alert issued in Colorado for black Jeep Cherokee after cyclist struck, killed in Greeley

CBI issues Medina Alert in search for black Jeep Grand Cherokee after cyclist struck in Greeley

CBI issues Medina Alert in search for black Jeep Grand Cherokee after cyclist struck in Greeley

CBI issues Medina Alert in search for black Jeep Grand Cherokee after cyclist struck in Greeley

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert on Monday after a cyclist was struck and killed in Greeley. The SUV with an unknown Colorado license plate was traveling southbound on 8th Avenue approaching 24th Street about 12:03 a.m. Monday.

That's when investigators say the vehicle struck a cyclist traveling westbound.

A Medina Alert was issued for a black 2017-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee after a cyclist was struck around midnight in Greeley. CBI

The vehicle suffered front-end damage and drove away without helping the cyclist or checking on them. The cyclist died at the scene.

Anyone who sees the SUV is urged to call 911 or Greeley police.