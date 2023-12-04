Watch CBS News
Medina Alert issued in Colorado for black Jeep Cherokee after cyclist struck, killed in Greeley

By Jennifer McRae

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert on Monday after a cyclist was struck and killed in Greeley. The SUV with an unknown Colorado license plate was traveling southbound on 8th Avenue approaching 24th Street about 12:03 a.m. Monday.

That's when investigators say the vehicle struck a cyclist traveling westbound. 

medina-alert-jeep-grand-cherokee.jpg
  A Medina Alert was issued for a black 2017-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee after a cyclist was struck around midnight in Greeley.  CBI

The vehicle suffered front-end damage and drove away without helping the cyclist or checking on them. The cyclist died at the scene. 

Anyone who sees the SUV is urged to call 911 or Greeley police. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 9:28 AM MST

