Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV involved in fatal Colorado hit & run located, Medina Alert in Greeley canceled

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A Medina Alert that was issued out of Greeley by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been canceled after a vehicle allegedly involved in a crime was located.

Police said a male cyclist was struck and killed in Greeley at 8th Avenue approaching 24th Street early Monday morning. They said an SUV struck the cyclist and then drove off.

Greeley police said on Tuesday morning that their investigation into the crime is ongoing. There's no word so far on whether they have a suspect or person of interest identified in the case.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 8:58 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.