SUV involved in fatal Colorado hit & run located, Medina Alert in Greeley canceled

A Medina Alert that was issued out of Greeley by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been canceled after a vehicle allegedly involved in a crime was located.

Police said a male cyclist was struck and killed in Greeley at 8th Avenue approaching 24th Street early Monday morning. They said an SUV struck the cyclist and then drove off.

Greeley police said on Tuesday morning that their investigation into the crime is ongoing. There's no word so far on whether they have a suspect or person of interest identified in the case.