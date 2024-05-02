Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's April showers bring May flowers. Here's a preview of what to expect this May

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

May tends to be the wettest month of the year, here is what we are forecasting for May 2024
May tends to be the wettest month of the year, here is what we are forecasting for May 2024 01:53

April showers bring May flowers... and boy, what a start to the year it has been in Denver. As of April 30, we have received 6.67 inches of rain, making this the 12th wettest start to the year all-time.

May, on average, is the wettest month of the year, averaging just over 2.0 inches of precipitation. It has been a great start to the year, and we hope to keep the wet trend alive. 

maypreview.png
CBS

This also means warmer temperatures are on their way. May is the fifth warmest month of the year with an average high of 71 degrees, and an average low of 44 degrees.

may.jpg
An overhead view of the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning. CBS

Initial forecasts indicate a high probability of average precipitation with a 33-40 percent chance of above average temperatures in the southeastern corner:   

30-day-temp-outlook.png
CBS
Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 11:20 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.