Colorado's April showers bring May flowers. Here's a preview of what to expect this May

May tends to be the wettest month of the year, here is what we are forecasting for May 2024

May tends to be the wettest month of the year, here is what we are forecasting for May 2024

May tends to be the wettest month of the year, here is what we are forecasting for May 2024

April showers bring May flowers... and boy, what a start to the year it has been in Denver. As of April 30, we have received 6.67 inches of rain, making this the 12th wettest start to the year all-time.

May, on average, is the wettest month of the year, averaging just over 2.0 inches of precipitation. It has been a great start to the year, and we hope to keep the wet trend alive.

CBS

This also means warmer temperatures are on their way. May is the fifth warmest month of the year with an average high of 71 degrees, and an average low of 44 degrees.

An overhead view of the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning. CBS

Initial forecasts indicate a high probability of average precipitation with a 33-40 percent chance of above average temperatures in the southeastern corner:

CBS