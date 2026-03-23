Married couple stars on stage at Denver Center for the Performing Arts' "Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors"

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating more than 100 performances of its hit comedy "Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors." The show, which puts a funny twist on the classic tale of Dracula, is filled with comedy and romance, and that romance can be seen both onstage and off.

"It is a great date night. It is fast, it is fun," said Marco Alberto Robinson, the actor who portrays Dracula on stage.

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"People leave with a smile on their face, it is a good time," said Adriane Leigh Robinson, an actress who plays multiple characters during the show.

The duo not only finds romance on stage in the production, but off stage, they are already in love.

"We are just best buddies," Marco Robinson said.

"We are married," Adriane Robinson said as she laughed.

The duo has lived in Denver for years and has enjoyed helping bring Dracula to life at the Garner Galleria.

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"Dracula is a cult classic about a blood thirsty monster. But this is different, because he is not only blood thirsty, he is spicy," Adriane Robinson said.

The other cast members of the production told CBS News Colorado they are confident both Robinsons are capable of starring on Broadway in New York. However, both said they have found a purpose and belonging in Denver and at the DCPA.

"We have found a super tight and loving community that we don't ever want to leave," Adriane Robinson said.

Both have been in many productions at the DCPA, but added Dracula has given them an opportunity to explore a side of their relationship that they've never had before.

"It's the easiest (to be romantic interests on and off stage)," Adriane Robinson said.

"It is super easy. We can come up with something at home and bring it in. It is nice to not be passing ships," Marco Robinson said.

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Both said they have an appreciation for the surrounding arts community in Colorado, and have loved being on the same funny production in Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors.

"We are putting roots down here, and regional theatre is super important. And, the Denver Center is doing some of the best of it," Marco Robinson said.

Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors, plays at the DCPA through May 10. For more information on tickets, visit their website.