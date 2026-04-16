Marijuana with unsafe pesticide levels sold in Denver, Aurora, and Colorado Springs, health officials say

State health officials are warning consumers that two batches of marijuana sold by one company over several months throughout the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs have high levels of pesticides.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the state's Department of Revenue issued the advisory on Tuesday, warning of chlorfenapyr levels beyond "regulatory limits" in marijuana flower products sold by Levels IV INC from Sept. 9, 2025, through March 26.

Five stores in the state sold marijuana from the impacted batches, although one location has two separate entries and business license numbers. They include:

BUCKLEY43 LLC, doing business as "JARS CANNABIS" (402R-00305)

4343 South Buckley Road Unit E

Aurora, CO 80015 SPARK VENTURES INC, doing business as "SPARK DISPENSARY" (402-00429)

4799 North Colorado Boulevard

Denver, CO 80216 LPCD LLC, doing business as "THE DAB" (402R-01006)

4490 West 121st Avenue Suite 8

Broomfield, CO 80020 SPARK VENTURES INC, doing business as "SPARK DISPENSARY" (402R-00758)

4799 North Colorado Boulevard

Denver, CO 80216 4 ROSES LLC, doing business as "BLEEZIES" (402-00618)

195 North Academy Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO 80909 PHYSICIAN PREFERRED PRODUCTS LLC, doing business as "DOC'S APOTHECARY" (402R-00146)

2100 East 112th Avenue Unit 5

Northglenn, CO 80233

The company issued a voluntary recall, according to state officials, but they urge anyone who bought marijuana flower from the impacted batches to dispose of it or return it to the store in which it was purchased. The impacted batch numbers, which should be printed on the product label, are:

ROOM 2-A 6/17

ROOM 2-B 6/17

"Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting an MED Reporting Form," the state's health advisory reads.

Marijuana products, including flower, pre-rolls, and vapes, have been recalled in Colorado for various reasons before, and in 2015, there were at least two recalls due to pesticides — one in September of that year and one in October — although other recalls have been due to yeast and mold, among other reasons. You can see a full list of marijuana health and safety advisories here.