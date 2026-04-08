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Mandatory evacuations ordered in Colorado for fire burning near Carter Lake in Larimer County

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Colorado for the so-called "Cougar Run Fire" burning south of Carter Lake in Larimer County early Wednesday morning. Emergency officials sent out the evacuation order after 6 a.m. 

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A fire burned south of Carter Lake on Wednesday morning. CBS

Mandatory evacuations were ordered along Larimer County Road 31 south of Carter Lake. 

Voluntary Evacuations were ordered for the fire in Berthoud for residents in the area of Blue Mountain and Spring Valley, west of Carter Lake. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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