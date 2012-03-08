Man Wanted In Sex Assault Case Turns Himself In

UPDATE: Rayon Stephen Hamilton was never convicted on any sexual assault charge in relation to this case.

SECOND UPDATE: Hamilton was later convicted on a sexual assault charge and as of August 2023 is on the Colorao sex offender registry.

DENVER (CBS4) - A man wanted by police in connection with a sexual assault turned himself into police on Wednesday.

Rayon Stephen Hamilton, 25, was wanted by police for an alleged sexual assault that happened early Monday morning. They still would like the public's help locating another suspect.

Sonny Jackson with Denver police said at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday a woman was taken from an apartment located in the 2300 Block North Broadway Street by two men and sexually assaulted.

Police identified Hamilton as one of the suspects. The second suspect has not been identified. He's described as being a tall, thin black man.

