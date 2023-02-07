Man killed in deadly shooting with Eagle County deputies identified as Joseph Leoni

The man shot and killed by Eagle County Sheriff's deputies last month has been identified. The Eagle County Coroner has identified the person involved in the Jan. 31 shooting as Joseph Leoni.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Beard Creek Road in Edwards. Deputies said the call involved a man with a weapon and a woman.

That's when Leoni exited the home with a gun and shots were fired. Leoni, 57, was shot and killed.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.