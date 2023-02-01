Eagle County deputies shoot, killed armed male in domestic disturbance

Eagle County deputies shot and killed a male subject after responding to an armed domestic disturbance on Tuesday night.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to the call for the disturbance between an armed male and an unarmed female around 9 p.m. On scene, deputies worked to de-escalate the situation from the front porch of a home.

Deputies reported the armed subject walked outside with a gun, and shots were fired. The armed male was hit and killed. No other injuries were reported, including no injuries to deputies.

The person killed was not named in the press release, and the deputies involved in the shooting were also unnamed, but confirmed to be placed on paid administrative leave as per Eagle County Sheriff's Office policy.

Also per sheriff's office police, Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading this deputy-involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with information can contact CBI at 970-248-7500.