Man arrested, accused of jumping from moving vehicle on Colorado's I-25, trying to steal motorcycle

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A man was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies after he allegedly jumped from a moving vehicle on Colorado's I-25. According to investigators, the man jumped from the moving vehicle on I-25 at mile marker 189- the Castle Pines Parkway exit, for unknown reasons. 

He then proceeded to the median where a motorcyclist had stopped. Investigators said the man tried to steal the motorcycle and that's when a deputy arrived and intervened. 

special-afternoon-copter-frame-91124.jpg
The Castle Pines Parkway exit off I-25 in Douglas County. CBS

The suspect attacked the deputy and Douglas County said "use-of-force ensued."

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. He is currently facing charges of attempted motor vehicle theft and assault on a peace officer. 

