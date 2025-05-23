Man arrested, accused of jumping from moving vehicle on Colorado's I-25, trying to steal motorcycle

Man in custody after jumping from moving car on I-25

A man was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies after he allegedly jumped from a moving vehicle on Colorado's I-25. According to investigators, the man jumped from the moving vehicle on I-25 at mile marker 189- the Castle Pines Parkway exit, for unknown reasons.

He then proceeded to the median where a motorcyclist had stopped. Investigators said the man tried to steal the motorcycle and that's when a deputy arrived and intervened.

The Castle Pines Parkway exit off I-25 in Douglas County. CBS

The suspect attacked the deputy and Douglas County said "use-of-force ensued."

He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. He is currently facing charges of attempted motor vehicle theft and assault on a peace officer.