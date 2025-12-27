Major weather changes coming to Denver after Saturday

Get ready for some major changes in our weather. Not only will the Denver metro area see some snow, but temperatures will plummet overnight, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

Before we talk about those changes, let's get you through your Saturday.

Temperatures across the Front Range will warm nicely into the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

The mountains will see snow throughout the day on Saturday, with the heaviest snow late in the day. The Front Range could see some rain showers in the evening, but overnight, following a cold front, any rain will turn to snow. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warnings run through Sunday morning for the Colorado mountains, with 4 to 12 inches of snow possible. Rabbit Ears Pass and Mt. Zirkel could see up to 18 inches of snow. Add in gusty winds, and travel over the higher mountain passes could be difficult.

While the metro area will see a trace to four inches of snow, there will not be a lot of accumulation because of the warm weather we have been having. However, you will feel the cold front! High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s, low 30s. Overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday will drop into the teens, so roads could be icy both mornings.

This is a quick system. Temperatures climb back into the 40s and 50s by mid-week and dry out.