Parents of Magnus White testify for Colorado bill that could strengthen response to serious or fatal crashes

A mother and father shared the story of their son's death with lawmakers today as they pushed for changes to Colorado law.

Michael and Jill White testified in favor of a bill that would require law enforcement to ask every driver involved in a serious or fatal crash to take a voluntary alcohol test.

Michael White testifies in support of a bill working its way through the Colorado General Assembly on Monday, March 9, 2026. If passed, the bill would strengthen the ability of law enforcement to test for DUI after a serious or deadly crash, like the one that killed White's son, 17-year-old cyclist for Team USA, Magnus White. CBS

In 2023, Magnus White, a rising cycling star for Team USA, was hit and killed during a training ride outside of Boulder. He was 17.

At the scene, the driver admitted she had been drinking the night before, and witnesses reported seeing her swerving.

But no sobriety test was conducted.

Evidence collected in the months that followed the crash led to a conviction for reckless vehicular homicide — but not DUI.

Magnus White of The United States competes during the 73rd UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 - Men's Junior / #Fayetteville2022 / on Jan. 30, 2022, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

"It took nearly two years for the truth to come out in the courtroom. Two years of an investigation and criminal case layered on top of our grief," Michael White told lawmakers. "We could have had two years where we didn't have to think about this person who stole our son's life."

On Monday, the bill passed a State Senate committee unanimously. While there are several more steps before the bill would become law, if it does pass, lawmakers plan to call it "Magnus' Law."