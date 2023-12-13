Driver arrested in deadly Colorado crash that killed cyclist Magnus White
Months after a teen was struck and killed while on a training ride near his home in Boulder, the driver accused of striking him has been arrested and charged in his death. Magnus White, 17, was training for the upcoming race at the world championships in Scotland when he was killed on July 29.
Yeva Smilianska, 23, was driving her 2004 Toyota Matrix southbound on Highway 119 from Longmont to Boulder when she allegedly crashed into White who was riding his bicycle southbound on Highway 119 on the paved right shoulder.
According to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Smilianska continued off the roadway and down the grass embankment after striking White.
First responders rushed White to Boulder Community Hospital where he later died.
Smilianska was arrested on Dec. 12 for vehicular homicide and booked into the Boulder County Jail.
Magnus' family released a statement that reads, in part, Magnus's death could have been prevented. It underscores the responsibility of every driver to safely operate their vehicle. Every time each of us gets into our car, every time we get on our bikes, every time we walk on a sidewalk, every time we walk in a parking lot, we all have an inherent trust that another driver will not strike and kill us. Yeva Smilianska shattered this trust.
"The life of Magnus White was cut tragically short. His death is devastating for his family, friends, and the cycling community. Our
office is committed to fighting for the right outcome," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a statement.
for more features.