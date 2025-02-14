Watch CBS News
Local News

Avalanche on Colorado's Loveland Pass sweeps car off the road

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A large avalanche on Colorado's Loveland Pass swept a car off the road on Friday night. There were no reports of any injuries.

avalanche.jpg
Clear Creek

The snow slide happened at the Seven Sisters area, which is not far from Loveland ski area. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said the highway was covered with snow that was 4 to 5 feet deep.

Colorado State Patrol said the slide was more than 100 feet wide, and other cars got stuck in the slide.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions due to the cleanup and recovery efforts. The highway runs from Clear Creek County on the eastern side of the pass to Summit County on the western side.

avalanche.jpg
The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office added indicators to a CDOT camera image that shows where the avalanche occurred.   CDOT/Clear Creek County

Heavy snowfall continues in the mountains overnight.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.