Avalanche on Colorado's Loveland Pass sweeps car off the road

A large avalanche on Colorado's Loveland Pass swept a car off the road on Friday night. There were no reports of any injuries.

Clear Creek

The snow slide happened at the Seven Sisters area, which is not far from Loveland ski area. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said the highway was covered with snow that was 4 to 5 feet deep.

Colorado State Patrol said the slide was more than 100 feet wide, and other cars got stuck in the slide.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions due to the cleanup and recovery efforts. The highway runs from Clear Creek County on the eastern side of the pass to Summit County on the western side.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office added indicators to a CDOT camera image that shows where the avalanche occurred. CDOT/Clear Creek County

Heavy snowfall continues in the mountains overnight.