Loved ones remember Colorado mother and son killed in murder-suicide

Community rallies to help family after murder-suicide in Douglas County

Loved ones are mourning the Colorado mother and son killed in Parker earlier this month and rallying around her surviving child.

"She was very sarcastic, very funny," said Kari Ploysa.

Ploysa says her best friend, Angel Meyers, was funny, loving and devoted to her 7-year-old son Dane.

"Her son was autistic, and he was her whole world. And so she did everything to make his world better," said Ploysa.

Ploysa says Dane loved to cuddle, was stubborn like his mom and loved swimming. Because of Dane, his mother started a business making and selling t-shirts with funny phrases on them.

"She would make sarcastic shirts that had to do with autism. Like 'international man of mystery' because Dane was nonverbal," said Ploysa.

It's how the two met.

"We crafted all the time together and then we went to the craft fairs and spent all day sitting in the little 10 by 10 tent talking to each other and talking about life," said Ploysa.

Courtesy

But for Meyers, life was tragically cut short on Jan. 11.

"I'm scrolling through Facebook and then I saw there had been an incident at the incline and then I saw there had been an incident on her street," said Ploysa, "Once I realized that none of my friends had heard from her and I saw police going into her garage, I knew what had happened."

Parker police believe Brandon Timms, Angel's partner and Dane's father, shot Angel at their home, killing her. Then drove to the incline with Dane, where he shot and killed Dane and then himself.

"The first few days was just a mystery. What happened? And why? We still don't know why," said Ploysa.

Ploysa never thought Timms would be violent.

"I keep wracking my brain trying to think if there was anything that stood out. Anything she said that I didn't realize," said Ploysa.

Angel has a 17-year-old daughter who was not in the home at the time of the crime. She's grieving with her family right now.

"She told me that she's all cried out," said Ploysa.

Ploysa plans to use some of Angel's favorite sayings in her own designs. She'll sell them and donate the profits towards Angel and Dane's memorial, carrying on the legacy of a sarcastic mother and the son she loved.

The nonprofit Dads of Parker will be collecting funds on behalf of the family. Ploysa says about 30% of donations will go to a memorial for Angel and Dane and the rest to their surviving family.