Dads of Parker raises money for Colorado family mourning a tragic loss

Investigators in Douglas County continue to investigate a tragic situation that left a child and two adults dead. Earlier this month the bodies of a man and a child were found at the trailhead of the Rueter-Hess Incline. A woman's body was found at a nearby home in Parker soon afterwards.

Police say Brandon Timms, 38, shot Angel Meyers, 43, at the home before driving himself and the young boy to the trail where he shot the boy and then himself.

The community is now coming together to help the family members who are coping with their devastating loss. The group Dads of Parker hosted a pancake fundraiser to collect money for the family over the weekend.

CBS

"This family that has experienced the worst kind of lost that I could ever imagine, we just wanted to serve this family that should be worrying about healing and trying to cope with this loss that they've had and not have to worry about the financial side of things," one member of Dads of Parker said.

Dads of Parker updated their Facebook page on Sunday saying they've raised more than $13,000 for the family. The money will go to a memorial to honor the boy as well as to support the surviving teenaged family member.